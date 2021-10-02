Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

ARCB opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

