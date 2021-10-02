Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 54,302 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,836,000 after purchasing an additional 830,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

VICI stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

