Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

