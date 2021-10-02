Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.17 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

