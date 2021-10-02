Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after acquiring an additional 522,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

