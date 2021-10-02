Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

