Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.