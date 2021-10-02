Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.