National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

