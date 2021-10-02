Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $5,272,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

