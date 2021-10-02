Truist Securities Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.17.

Wingstop stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

