Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $60,589,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $56,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

