BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $118.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

