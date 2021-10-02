Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 129.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NYSE:CHH opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

