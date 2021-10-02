$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.