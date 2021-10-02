Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Up 4.8%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.04. 34,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 52,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Leaf Mobile alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.