Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 2,700 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,203,360.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

