Nathan Mark Gronberg Sells 175 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $349.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.72 and a 1-year high of $353.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

