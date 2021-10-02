Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Increases By 434.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,811,900 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the August 31st total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.2 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

