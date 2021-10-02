First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.59 and last traded at $92.61. 100,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 52,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 79.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

