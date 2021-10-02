Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 56.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Brunswick by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

