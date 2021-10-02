Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 538.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASTI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

