NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

