Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Down 9%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Till Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

