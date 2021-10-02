Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.95. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

