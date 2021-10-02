Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.88.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

