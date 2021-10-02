Critical Survey: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Newmark Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.91 billion 1.51 $80.06 million $0.93 15.85 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 25.07% 32.63% 8.21% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.