Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Down 14.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was down 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

