Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a market cap of C$665.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

