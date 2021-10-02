Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.91.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

