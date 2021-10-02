Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.28.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.67. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

