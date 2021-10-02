Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.