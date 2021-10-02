Xponance Inc. Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.76 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.