Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Capstar Financial worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.