Xponance Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.