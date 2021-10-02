Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

