Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Escalade by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

