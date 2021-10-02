Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

