Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,173 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $32.31 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

