Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $625,000 Investment in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,110,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.52. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.49 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

