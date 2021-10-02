Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $69,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

