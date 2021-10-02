Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 37,477 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ACR opened at $16.41 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

