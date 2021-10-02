Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

ENVA stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $1,849,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.