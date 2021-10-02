Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,466 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $486.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

