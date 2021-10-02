Insider Selling: Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells $20,424.42 in Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $20,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
