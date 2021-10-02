The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

