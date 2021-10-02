CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 167 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

