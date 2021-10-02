B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,934 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of B2Gold worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in B2Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after acquiring an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 439,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

BTG opened at $3.39 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

