D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

