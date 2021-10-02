The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

